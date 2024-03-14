CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 186,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.