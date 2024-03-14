CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 4,980 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 3.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,179,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,501. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

