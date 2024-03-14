CGN Advisors LLC Sells 256,922 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,763,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

