CGN Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.68. 2,938,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.81 and its 200-day moving average is $280.89. The firm has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

