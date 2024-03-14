CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 6.4%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 109,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
CHAR Technologies Stock Up 11.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47.
CHAR Technologies Company Profile
CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.
