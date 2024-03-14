Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.80

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.80 and last traded at $167.39, with a volume of 165398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.