Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $10.09 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $279.41. 499,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,157. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.89. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

