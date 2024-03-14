Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Chemung Financial makes up approximately 3.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned 7.31% of Chemung Financial worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $199.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.36). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 582 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

