Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $242.48. 152,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

