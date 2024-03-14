Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $266.47. The stock had a trading volume of 195,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.43.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.
Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works
In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
