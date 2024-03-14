Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.48. 2,268,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,382,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.04 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

