Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,934 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of Chewy worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 101.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

