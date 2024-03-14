Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Chorus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chorus

In other news, insider Andrew Cross acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.91 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of A$79,050.00 ($52,350.99). Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

See Also

