Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $944,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Chubb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 38.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.