Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 635.3% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 48,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,245. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 29.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

