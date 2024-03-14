CIBC Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.00.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.1 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,050.00%.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
