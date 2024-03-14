CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Stock Price Up 3.4%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 141,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 264,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 447,210 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 116,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
