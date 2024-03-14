CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Stock Price Up 3.4%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 141,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 264,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $614.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 447,210 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 116,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

