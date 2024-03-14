Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.17. 1,530,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,652,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $907.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $9,901,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

