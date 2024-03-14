Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $91.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after buying an additional 533,019 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

