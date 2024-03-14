Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,245 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 6.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $177,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 109,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 34,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 7,296,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,339,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

