Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,290,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,272,369. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.