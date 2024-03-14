Clarke (TSE:CKI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.00

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.00 and last traded at C$21.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.97.

Clarke Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$278.70 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.63.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

