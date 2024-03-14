Clarus Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
Clarus has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Clarus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
