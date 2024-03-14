Clarus Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Clarus has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

