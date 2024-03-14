CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.36. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 10,027,855 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.