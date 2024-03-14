CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 886.2% from the February 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLS Holdings USA Trading Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:CLSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 44,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

