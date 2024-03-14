CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 886.2% from the February 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CLS Holdings USA Trading Up 10.0 %
OTCMKTS:CLSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 44,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
