CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 250,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 241,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.