CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Scott L. Goldberg Sells 9,402 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 9,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $250,281.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

