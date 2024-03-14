Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $251.73

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $251.73, but opened at $245.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $237.55, with a volume of 5,109,604 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 866.81 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average of $124.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock valued at $159,487,346. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

