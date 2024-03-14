Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 2,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Colruyt Group has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

