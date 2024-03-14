Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 2,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Colruyt Group has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
