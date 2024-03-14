Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

