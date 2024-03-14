Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,354,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,500. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

