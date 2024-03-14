Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $114,477,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

