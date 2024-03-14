Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,321 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

