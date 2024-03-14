Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,158 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.90. 436,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

