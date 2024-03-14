Compass Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,092. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,672. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

