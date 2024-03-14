Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,288 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $68.23. 1,475,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

