Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

