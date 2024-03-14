Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 934,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,903. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

