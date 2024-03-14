Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.6 %

SMG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.06. 133,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.