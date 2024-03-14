Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

RTX Trading Up 1.8 %

RTX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.15. 3,217,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

