Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 96.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. 123,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

