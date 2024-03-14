Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 566,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

