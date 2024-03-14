Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $759.00. 949,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $703.09 and its 200-day moving average is $622.39. The company has a market cap of $721.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

