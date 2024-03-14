Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.6 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 64.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.