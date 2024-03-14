Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 883 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $7,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.75. The company had a trading volume of 389,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.