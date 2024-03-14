Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CCI traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 738,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.