Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ELV traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $507.60. 335,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,373. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.