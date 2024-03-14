Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

CNDT opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

