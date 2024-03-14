Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.81

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02), with a volume of 47373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.34.

About Cora Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.