CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 2,110 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 635.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,883 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.